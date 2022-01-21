UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

The UFC 270 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 270 takes place this Saturday, January 22, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Francis Ngannou will face Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title unification showdown. The co-main event will see the trilogy bout between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and his opponent, Deiveson “Deus Da Guerra” Figueiredo.

Each of the above fighters was present during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Here were some of the most memorable moments and exchanges from the event.

The Arrivals

Memorable Moments

Extended Highlights & Face-Offs

You can find the extended highlights from the UFC 270 pre-fight press conference below along with the face-offs!

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 270 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right below!

Be sure to stick with MMA News for all your UFC 269 coverage leading up to, during, and after the event!