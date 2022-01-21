Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeUFC News

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC 270
UFC 270

The UFC 270 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 270 takes place this Saturday, January 22, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Francis Ngannou will face Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title unification showdown. The co-main event will see the trilogy bout between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and his opponent, Deiveson “Deus Da Guerra” Figueiredo.

Each of the above fighters was present during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Here were some of the most memorable moments and exchanges from the event.

The Arrivals

Memorable Moments

Extended Highlights & Face-Offs

You can find the extended highlights from the UFC 270 pre-fight press conference below along with the face-offs!

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 270 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right below!

Be sure to stick with MMA News for all your UFC 269 coverage leading up to, during, and after the event!

Related Articles

Clyde Aidoo
Previous articleReport: Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov To Headline UFC London
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© Copyright SESCOOPS LLC