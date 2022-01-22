UFC 270 Results & Highlights: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 goes down tonight (Sat. January 22, 2022) from Anaheim, California at the Honda Center and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title bout.

Ngannou entered this fight on a five-bout winning streak. He scored three straight first-round KO wins over the likes of Curtis Blaydes in November 2018, Cain Velasquez in February 2019, and Junior Dos Santos in June 2019. He previously knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 before knocking out Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260.

Gane picked up a few wins under the TKO banner where he finished all of his fights before going to the UFC. He beat Raphael Pessoa by submission in his promotional debut with the UFC. He got decision, submission and KO victories. He beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20 by decision and then over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30th by decision. He won the interim title with a TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

The co-headliner will see a flyweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Their first fight took place at UFC 256 in December 2020 where they went to a majority draw. Their second fight was the UFC 263 co-main event in June 2021 where Moreno locked in a rear-naked choke for the win to become the new champion.

Michel Pereira vs. André Fialho in a welterweight fight, Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout, and Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman in a welterweight bout finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 270 results below:

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Michel Pereira vs. André Fialho

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Quick UFC 270 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Women’s strawweight bout: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Welterweight bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)