UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Official Weigh-In Results, Two Cancellations

The weigh-in results for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane are complete, and we’ve got you covered with the intel below.

Tomorrow night, UFC 270 takes place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main event will see the UFC world heavyweight championship unified when champion Francis Ngannou takes on interim champion Ciryl Gane. The co-main event will feature a trilogy bout for the flyweight championship when Brandon Moreno defends against Deiveson Figueiredo.

You can check out our staff predictions for the main card right here.

UFC 269 Weigh-In Results

Before the weigh-ins even kicked off, there were two cancellations to the UFC 270 lineup, including one main card bout.

Eurosport España broke the news that Ilia Topuria was out of his fight against Charles Jourdain after not being medically cleared to compete. This comes after Jourdain was selected to replace Movsar Evloev after Evlowev contracted COVID-19.

ESPN Deportes also reported that the main card bout between Rodolfo Vieira and Wellington Turman was canceled due to Vieira withdrawing due to undisclosed reasons.

Outside of those two cancellations, every fighter who took to the scales successfully made weight, including Deiveson Figueiredo, who was second up to the scales with weight issues of the past seeming to be in the rearview.

Sound up to hear the support for @Daico_Deiveson as he weighs in at 124 pounds 🔊⬆️ #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/J608TxgTkI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2022

Prior to Figueiredo’s entrance, the first fighter up to the scales was the flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno.

First to the scale, the flyweight champ Brandon Moreno weighs in at 124 pounds ⚖️ #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/3hi5FnEZhO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2022

Also of note is the champion Francis Ngannou coming in 10 pounds heavier than Ciryl Gane ahead of their unification bout. Check out how the main eventers looked on the scales down below.

The UFC hosted a live UFC 270 weigh-in show, which you can view right here. And you can catch the full card for UFC 270 as well as all the viewing information below, courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Heavyweight Title Bout: Francis Ngannou (257) vs Ciryl Gane (247)

Co-Main Event – Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno (124) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (124)

Welterweight Bout: Michel Pereira (170) vs Andre Fialho (169.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann (135.5) vs Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales (170) vs Trevin Giles (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN 2/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (135) vs Victor Henry (135.5)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Saimon Oliveira (136)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 PM ET)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5) vs Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola (154.5) vs Genaro Valdez (155.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Kay Hansen (125) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)

Be sure to keep it locked on MMANews.com tomorrow for full coverage of tomorrow night’s UFC 270 event!