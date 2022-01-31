WATCH: Former UFC Fighter Markus Perez Nearly Brawls In ‘Pillow Fight’

Markus Perez has taken a unique route since his UFC release.

The Brazilian was released from the UFC following a decision loss to Dalcha Lungiambula, which was his third in a row. Perez told the UFC to release him because he didn’t think he was ready for that level and wanted to get work on the regional scene as he was 2-5 in the UFC.

“I even think the UFC should fire me. I don’t think it’s right for a guy with two wins and five losses to stay hired, taking the opportunity from someone who’s fighting well. I don’t deserve to be in the UFC right now,” Perez said to AG Fight. “I don’t deserve it. They should let me go. I need to leave, solve my problems, win some fights so I can come back. That’s how I’ll be able to say I’m starting my life here (in the UFC). They haven’t talked to me, but I’m sure (I’ll be fired). I didn’t show them who I am.”

However, after getting his release, he lost his next fight to Zac Pagua at Cage Warriors. Yet, Perez got back into the win column back in December with a submission win. Next, instead of fighting in MMA again, he competed in pillow fights over the weekend and nearly fought his opponent.

Who needs a #RoyalRumble ??? A clash of titans went nuclear during the mens tournament at PFC Pound Down on @FiteTV!!! pic.twitter.com/MPGZ2s9pSO — PFC: Pillow Fight Championship (@FightPFC) January 30, 2022

After hitting each other with the pillow, Markus Perez’s opponent lost his pillow but Perez continued to hit him and even smiled at his opponent tauntingly. Shortly thereafter, his opponent would go at him and the two nearly threw down before being separated. However, as more people jumped into the ring, they continued to trash talk, even after being separated.

Whether or not Perez will do another pillow fight is uncertain, but it appears he is open to anything after his release.

