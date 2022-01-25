UFC Rankings Report: Does Ngannou Get P4P Respect After UFC 270?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 270, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: One man shot up the pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 270, and that man is the newly crowned flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who went from unranked to #12 after defeating former champion Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision. As a result of the loss, Moreno falls three spots down to #13.

Also moving down this week are Stipe Miocic (#10), Robert Whittaker (#14), and Jan Blachowicz (#15). Moving up we have Glover Teixeira (#11), and Petr Yan moved up two spots to #9.

As for the big winner of the heavyweight championship unification bout, Francis Ngannou, he remains at #4 behind Israel Adesanya (#3), Alexander Volkanovski, and Kamaru Usman (#1), who was in Ngannou’s corner during the event.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno is now the #1 contender following his UFC 270 title loss to Deiveson Figueiredo.

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (#9) and Marlon Moraes (#10) swap positions.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes, as Ciryl Gane remains ranked #1 following his main event loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 270?