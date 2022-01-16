UFC Vegas 46 Bonuses: Calvin Kattar & Giga Chikadze Earn FOTN Honors

The UFC Vegas 46 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a featherweight clash between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. This fight was crazy. In the first round, calmness as Giga slipped and Calvin jumped on top of him where he got back mount.

The second round, these guys let their hands go as both stunned each other. Calvin did get a brief takedown to end the round. The third round continued the striking. Calvin did think about going for a takedown, but decided against it. At the end of round four, Calvin hurt him at the end of the round, but Giga survived. Kattar, who dropped him at the end of the round, grabbed the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Jake Collier and Chase Sherman in a heavyweight fight.

This fight saw it end quickly. Jake scored a trip takedown where he would get full mount and rained down strikes that sliced open his opponent. Sherman gave up his back so Jake took advantage of that and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev and Jake Collier

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 46 bonuses?

UFC Vegas 46 Results & Highlights: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

