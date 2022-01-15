UFC Vegas 46 Results & Highlights: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

UFC Vegas 46 goes down tonight (Sat. January 15, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze in a featherweight bout.

Kattar entered this fight after dropping a decision loss to Max Holloway in January 2021. Before that he had picked =up a decision win over Dan Ige in July 2020 and a TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This was prior to him dropping a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at the UFC Moscow event and then Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

Chikadze was on a nine-fight winning streak heading into this bout including a TKO win over Edson Barboza in August 2021, decision wins over Irwin Rivera and Omar Morales. His previous fights saw him beat Jamey Simmons by TKO in November 2020 and Cub Swanson in May 2021 by TKO.

The co-headliner will see a heavyweight bout between Jake Collier and Chase Sherman. Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia in a women’s flyweight bout, Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin in a flyweight fight, Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Dakota Bush in a lightweight bout and Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito in a featherweight bout finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 46 results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 46 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: TJ Brown vs. Charles Rosa

Featherweight bout: Kevin Croom vs. Brian Kelleher

Welterweight bout: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Court McGee

Middleweight bout: Joseph Holmes vs. Jamie Pickett

