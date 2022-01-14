UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 46 are in, and every fighter made weight, clearing the way for the first UFC card of 2022!

Saturday, January 15, 2022, UFC Vegas 46 will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The weigh-in results have all wrapped up and we’ll have those results to you shortly. But first, here’s a glimpse at the main event in store for fight fans tomorrow night.

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze Preview

Calvin Kattar will once again be one of the two lead-off men to kick off the year for the UFC. Last year at UFC on ABC 1, Kattar faced Max Holloway and lost via unanimous decision. Despite the amount of punishment he took in the fight, Kattar says he would love to have a round 6 against “Blessed,” who Kattar believes to be the uncrowned champion of the featherweight division. But before then, he’ll have to deal with a “Ninja” by the name of Giga Chikadze.

Holloway was scheduled to have the opportunity to become re-crowned in a trilogy fight against Alexander Volkanovski, but he had to withdraw from the bout due to injury. Many names volunteered to replace Holloway, perhaps none louder than Chikadze, but Kattar did not join the list because he is eager to earn such opportunities by getting back in the win column following his one-sided loss to Holloway last year.

As for Chikadze, he envisions a knockout of Kattar tomorrow night and thus becoming the official #1 contender that way instead. A recent conversation with UFC President Dana White has given Chikadze all the extra motivation he needs heading into tomorrow’s main event, with the Georgian convinced that a win over Kattar could see him challenge Volkanovski in a bout he believes to be the easiest out of everyone in the top 10.

Calvin Kattar is ranked #5 in the featherweight division and has a professional record of 22-5. He is currently 0-2 in UFC main events, losing to Zabit Magomedsharipov via unanimous decision in 2019. However, both main events against Holloway and Magomedsharipov won Fight of the Night.

Giga Chikadze is currently ranked #8 at featherweight and is 14-2 as an MMA pro. He has won nine consecutive fights, and this will be his second consecutive main event. The last main event was his TKO victory over Edson Barboza last August in what earned him Performance of the Night.

You can catch the final face-off between tomorrow’s headliners below.

A 𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂 featherweight fight is set for your first main event of 2022 🔥@CalvinKattar takes on @Giga_Chikadze 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓!



[ #UFCVegas46 | Tomorrow | Main Card 7𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/jAhXR4mipd — UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2022

UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 46 kicks off exclusively on ESPN+ at 5PM ET, 2PM PT. The main card will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ starting at 7PM ET, 4PM PT.

You can view the entire weigh-in results and lineup below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC Vegas 46 MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+)

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Giga Chikadze (146)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Jake Collier (264.5) vs Chase Sherman (250)

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Rovyal (125.5) vs Rogerio Bontorin (125.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs Jennifer Maia (126)

Lightweight Bout: Dakota Bush (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borschev (155)

Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (145) vs Joanderson Brito (145.5)

UFC Vegas 46 PRELIMINARY CARD (5:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs Joseph Holmes (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Court McGee (170) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)

Featherweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (145) vs Kevin Croom (144.5)

Lightweight Bout: TJ Brown (155) vs Charles Rosa (156)