Victor Henry: Those Counting Me Out Were UFC Fans, Not MMA Fans

Victor Henry has won his UFC debut despite feeling overlooked by fans.

Victor Henry is fresh off his first UFC win at UFC 270. After his first UFC booking against Raoni Barcelos was rescheduled twice in the last month, Henry finally was able to step into the UFC Octagon and show the fans what they had been missing.

Victor Henry takes the fight to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 270

The California native was able to pick up the unanimous decision victory win over a tough Barcelos on the prelim portion of the card and then took his post-fight presser conference moment to call out the MMA media and some fight fans.

“Initial thoughts is I told y’all. I mean, a lot of media outlets was counting me out, but that’s only because I feel, personally, a lot of people are UFC fans, not MMA fans,” Henry said during a media scrum following the win. “They don’t watch MMA from around the world. They know what they see in the UFC. And I’ve been traveling around the world fighting a lot of tough guys. And I knew Raoni was gonna be real tough. No doubts about it. But initial thoughts: I told y’all.”

Although Henry just made his first walk to the Octagon on Saturday night, he is no stranger to the fight game. 22-5 now in MMA, Henry got his start. like most fighters, on the regional scene. His road to the UFC was long in comparison to some fighters’ journey but now that he is in, he is looking to be a tough test for anyone in the division.

Henry’s claims that some fans are only watching UFC is a valid one. Henry is 34 years old and has racked up 22 professional wins now. He is the #1-ranked bantamweight in Japan, and he has a right to be upset that more people don’t know him just yet.

The good thing is now Henry has the “I told you so” swagger and the eyes of the public after his first UFC win. He showed that he can compete on the highest level and could find himself in the top 15 soon. He spoke a bit about wanting a fast rise now that he is in the UFC and could be back in the cage very soon.

