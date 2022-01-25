Vitor Belfort Wants To Fight Tommy Fury After Triller Triad Bout

Vitor Belfort has his eyes on Tommy Fury next time out.

Belfort is set to return at Triller Triad Combat 2 on February 26 against Chad Dawson. The former UFC champion is coming off the TKO win over Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout in Triller Fight Club Legends 2 back in September.

Now, even before he returns against Dawson, Belfort has his eyes on Fury and wants that fight next. He believes it makes sense as he doesn’t think the Brit should be focused on fighting Jake Paul. Instead, Belfort says Fury should want to face a real fighter.

“I will fight him anytime,” Belfort told theScore. “Tommy Fury, it’s a shame you were going to fight Jake Paul. Fighting a YouTuber is a shame. (Paul) is a piece of shit. Not as a person —as a fighter. Tommy Fury, I’m up to the challenge,” he continued. “Let’s make this duel.”

Fury, of course, was scheduled to fight Paul in the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view card in December. However, the undefeated boxer was forced out of the bout with broken ribs and an infection.

Since he pulled out, Tommy Fury campaigned to get the fight rebooked, but Belfort clearly hopes that doesn’t happen. Although Belfort is a former UFC champion, Fury would get more eyes on him if he were to box Paul and defeat him. It would also be a bigger payday for the Brit.

At this time, it does seem unlikely Fury would box Belfort, as the Brazilian has his own fight on February 26. Should he win, then perhaps it might make sense, but Fury has yet to respond.

What do you make of Vitor Belfort calling out Tommy Fury and who do you think would win a fight between the two?