WATCH: UFC 270 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 270 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title bout goes down. UFC 270’s co-main event will see Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in a flyweight title bout. More action will also be featured on the main card as Michel Pereira shares the Octagon with Andre Fialho.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 270 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:45 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 270 post-fight press conference.