Dana White Now Open To Cejudo vs. Volkanovski Superfight

UFC President Dana White might be interested in a fight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski, that is if it can happen.

White mentioned the fight during a live Q&A session on Wednesday. This came when he was asked by a viewer about “superfights” he would be open to making in 2022. Along with a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, he mentioned a series of matchups that would see retired Cejudo face champions.

“Well, we just had Henry Cejudo talking about coming back. If he really wants to come back, there’s a process that he has to go through, which includes getting back in the USADA pool. And if that’s really the fight he wants, he wants to come back and fight either Petr Yan, or Aljamain Sterling, whoever is the champion, or something crazy like jumping up a weight class and really taking on Alexander Volkanovski,” said White. “But right here off the top of my head, as far as superfights go, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, the only other one that comes to mind would be Cejudo (versus) either Yan, Sterling, or Volkanovski.”

Cejudo Has Proposed Fight Against Volkanovski Before

Alexander Volkanovski (Image: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty), Henry Cejudo (Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Cejudo got the public’s attention earlier this month when he was vocal about wanting to face Volkanovski. This came due to Max Holloway being forced out of a fight against Volkanovski that was set for later this year. He has also called for this fight multiple times in the past. However, UFC eventually landed on The Korean Zombie as the next featherweight title challenger.

Cejudo has been retired for over a year now. He departed the sport in 2020 after defending his bantamweight belt, stopping Dominick Cruz in the second round of a fight.

Cejudo has given himself the nickname “Triple C” in recent years. This is because he has a belt at flyweight and bantamweight in the UFC and also earned a gold medal for freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Should he ever find himself in a featherweight title fight, he might have to change his nickname.

Would you be interested in a fight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski?