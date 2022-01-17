Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael Page Set For Bellator Headliner In London

After 17 fights in the promotion, England’s Michael “Venom” Page is finally set for his first world title fight in Bellator.

On social media today, Bellator Europe announced that Page will challenge for Yaroslav Amosov’s welterweight gold in the main event of Bellator London. The promotion’s trip across the Atlantic is set for Friday, May 13, and will see fights go down from inside The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page! 🔥



Bellator MMA returns to London with a Welterweight World Title fight LIVE at The SSE Arena, Wembley, 13/5 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#BellatorLondon pic.twitter.com/NcVqbVMKea — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) January 17, 2022

Page boasts an impressive 20-1 record in professional MMA and has long been a top contender in Bellator’s 170-pound weight class. Since his one and only defeat, a knockout loss to former three-time titleholder Douglas Lima in 2019, MVP has been on a tear.

In his last six fights, Page has gone 6-0, recorded two first-round knockouts, and avenged his setback against Lima. In the main event of Bellator 267 last October, an event that represented the promotion’s return to the UK for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Venom” secured a split decision triumph over “The Phenom”. He’ll hope to replicate that London success when he returns to his country’s capital on May 13.

In his way of championship glory will be Amosov, an unbeaten Ukrainian who reached the top of the welterweight mountain after seven fights in Bellator. After victories over the likes of David Rickles, Ed Ruth, and Logan Storey, “Dynamo” had his chance to fight for gold at Bellator 260 last June. In a mightily impressive performance, Amosov dethroned Lima after securing a unanimous decision win.

Across his unblemished 26-0 record, Amosov has recorded 10 submission and nine knockouts. But despite his finishing record, the 28-year-old has gone the distance in three of his last four appearances. Page will be looking to save the judges some work by adding a 13th knockout to his own résumé when he enters the cage with Amosov.

While Page had initially called for a trilogy clash with Lima over a title shot, the Englishman certainly won’t be disappointed to have his chance to further cement his legacy as one of Bellator’s greats.

Who do you think will leave Bellator London with the welterweight title, Yaroslav Amosov or Michael Page?