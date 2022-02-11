Adesanya Has “Déjà Vu” Tactic In Play For Whittaker Rematch

Israel Adesanya has brought back the hi-top fade to “remind” Robert Whittaker of UFC 243.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday, February 12. As the headliner, Adesanya will rematch Robert Whittaker.

Apparently, Whittaker is not a fan of watching his own fights. “Bobby Knuckles” told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that, whether victorious or not, watching his fights is a rare occurrence. Though, his coaches would prefer that he did.

But Adesanya has a remedy for Whittaker in case he forgets their first dance.

“Maybe it’s just a psychological thing. He doesn’t want to see that be replayed in his head over and over again. But I mean, there’s a reason I brought my hi-top fade back. I have to remind him. I had the Little Caesar for a while for the Costa fight and the Vettori fight. But I brought the hi-top fade back just to remind him. So when he steps across the cage from me, déjà vu,” Adesanya said at UFC 271 media day.

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, Photo Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Izzy” ended their initial bout inside of round 2 by TKO. It was a devastating end to the Aussie’s 9-fight win streak.

Despite not watching their 2019 bout, Whittaker is ready for the rematch. He claims to be a different warrior and possesses the blueprint to defeat Adesanya.

Though appreciative of his fighting style, Adesanya needs more convincing that he will see a new fighter in Whittaker.

Since stripping the Middleweight Championship title away from Whittaker, he has defended it with impressively stylish performances. It is “The Style Bender’s” plan to dominate once again at UFC 271.

Whittaker is undefeated since Adesanya. However, the champ remains unbothered.

It will be interesting to see what new skill set Whittaker brings this Saturday and if it will be enough to dethrone Israel Adesanya. Or maybe, just maybe, Izzy’s choice of hairstyle will stop The Reaper dead in his tracks.

What are your thoughts on Whittaker not watching his first fight with Adesanya?