The Pulse of MMA: Fans Eagerly Await Adesanya vs. Whittaker II

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans as they await the heavily anticipated rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker II Takes Place At UFC 271

Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Tonight at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will have a rematch that is three years in the making.

Israel Adesanya was ranked #5 on The MMA News Top 100 Fighters of 2021 list while Robert Whittaker came in at #11. It is monumental fights like these that not only will make a difference in how our panel and the MMA pundits worldwide view these fighters today, but it will also impact their overall legacies.

For Adesanya, a victory tonight would be a fourth successful middleweight title defense and he will begin to follow buddy Kamaru Usman‘s path of lapping his division.

For Whittaker, a win over Adesanya wouldn’t only mean getting back his only loss at middleweight, but he would add Izzy’s name to a victims list that boasts names like Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, Kelvin Gastelum, and Derek Brunson among many others.

So how is The Pulse of MMA preparing for tonight’s big rematch? Peep out the raw, unfiltered reactions down below!

FACTS: Adesanya attended UFC 193 as fan and watched as Whittaker KOed Uriah infront of a UFC record attendance at that time(56,214).

4yrs Later: UFC 243 Adesanya KOed Whittaker infront of 57,127 fans(UFC record attendance to date) in the same Arena to win the MW title.#UFC271 pic.twitter.com/MlqDEVakZf — UFC Kenya (@UFCFansKenya) February 8, 2022

These two are incredible and will both be at the top of the division for a long time. Rob probably has improved since their first match, but Izzy will always be better. His ability to course correct is marvelous. Whatever new wrinkle Rob brings, Izzy will counter.



Adesanya TKO3 — Vik Moudgill (@VikMoudgill) February 11, 2022

The reaper looks so relaxed this time around, let's get it on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ragnar 85 (@SimpsonMbewe) February 11, 2022

I think Rob makes the necessary adjustments with better range control with utilizing Izzy feints to his own advantage, as well mixing in grappling over 5 rounds. — Ton Glasper (@The_Ton4real) February 11, 2022

Bobby Knuckles by ko pic.twitter.com/f3BIFl0PFk — Paul Smith (@Pwsmid) February 11, 2022

Izzy's confidence is through the fukin roof,hes on such a high being on top,aslong as he doesnt take him lightly he should be able to pull off the W but u never really know in the ufc.boxing can usually predict the winner at this high level but its gonna be a good one either way — MJS (@MJS97342299) February 11, 2022

Izzy been doing a lot of talking this week, Yes he is the champ. But Rob been quiet and humble… I think Rob might get the upset! — Just Win Baby (@TAILGTA) February 11, 2022

I feel bad for Whittaker — Rampheri (@ThaboTl00577935) February 12, 2022

Rob is being too nice feels like the fights already over — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) February 11, 2022

It depends on how Whittaker is mentally.

If Adesanya gets in his head like last time he'll stop him again, but if Whittaker is focused I think he could win a decision based on him using his superior grappling and picking his shots instead of trying to take Adesanyas head off. — Anthony Hela (@AnthonyHela7) February 11, 2022

