The Pulse of MMA: Fans Eagerly Await Adesanya vs. Whittaker II

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we dive into the raw, unfiltered reactions of MMA fans as they await the heavily anticipated rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.
Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker II Takes Place At UFC 271
Tonight at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will have a rematch that is three years in the making.
Israel Adesanya was ranked #5 on The MMA News Top 100 Fighters of 2021 list while Robert Whittaker came in at #11. It is monumental fights like these that not only will make a difference in how our panel and the MMA pundits worldwide view these fighters today, but it will also impact their overall legacies.
For Adesanya, a victory tonight would be a fourth successful middleweight title defense and he will begin to follow buddy Kamaru Usman‘s path of lapping his division.
For Whittaker, a win over Adesanya wouldn’t only mean getting back his only loss at middleweight, but he would add Izzy’s name to a victims list that boasts names like Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza, Kelvin Gastelum, and Derek Brunson among many others.
So how is The Pulse of MMA preparing for tonight’s big rematch? Peep out the raw, unfiltered reactions down below!
