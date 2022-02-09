A Rematch Between AJ McKee And Patricio Pitbull Is In The Works

A featherweight rematch is in the works between AJ McKee and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

AJ McKee’s run as the Bellator featherweight champion has just begun, but he will already be facing a familiar foe. McKee will be matched up with the man he defeated to become that champion, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. The news was first reported by Ariel Helwani.

Both McKee and Pitbull fought their way through the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix last year to make it to the finals. On July 31, 2021, the two met in the final with the featherweight belt and one million dollars on the line. Freire was holding the strap coming in, but it would be McKee who would walk out with it. He was able to stop Freire by submission in the first round.

McKee was on the last fight of his Bellator contract, but winning the title renewed it. He will now begin his title reign against a very formidable foe. Prior to losing the featherweight title, Pitbull was simultaneously holding the lightweight belt as well. He decided to vacate that 155-pound belt so that his brother could have a shot at it. Now without any belt, Freire will be coming in hard against McKee to regain what he lost.

McKee has spent his entire professional career with Bellator. He started as a 0-0 prospect and worked his way up to the very top. Scott Coker believes that he may be the best featherweight in the world at this point. There is no love lost between these two as Pitbull is adamant that he was not finished by McKee in their first meeting. It seems the score will be settled when they meet on the proposed date in April.

Do you think AJ McKee can stop Pitbull Freire again?