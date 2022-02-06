Al Iaquinta Doubts Jake Paul’s Sincerity On Fighter Pay

Al Iaquinta has doubts about Jake Paul‘s intentions regarding fighter pay.

The topic of fighter pay has become a hot-button issue lately among fighters and media. Jake Paul is one man who is leading the way to help improve the pay structure with MMA. He has been vocal about wanting the UFC to pay their fighters more money and has targeted UFC President Dana White in this battle. However, some people are having doubts about Paul’s true intentions in this fight, including Al Iaquinta.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Paul has blown up in the boxing world over the last few years. He has made his way by fighting former UFC fighters such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. In these bouts, the former UFC fighters are reported to have made much more than they did in their time with the MMA organization.

This led Paul on his crusade against the UFC and White. He even released a “diss track” criticizing White and his low payment of fighters. Iaquinta feels that Paul’s whole charade is for self-promotion rather than helping the fighters in need.

“I don’t know how sincere it is or not, but I don’t think it can be that sincere because it hasn’t really affected him,” Iaquinta said to MMA Fighting. “If it had affected him then it would be super sincere, see I think it works for him as he’s getting promotion out of it. That video got a lot of views. I think he’s young, smart, wealthy, and he’s not bound to anything. He’s gonna be successful.”

Iaquinta was on a similar mission as Paul. He was one of the first UFC fighters to begin complaining about the payments in the UFC. Iaquinta was a perennial top ten fighter throughout most of his career. His shining moment was perhaps his UFC 223 title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He later sat out two years due to contract negotiations problems and wanting more money.

Iaquinta, who is also a licensed real estate agent along with being a fighter, once claimed that he would quit fighting and just sell houses if he was not paid well. It is claims such as this one that have led Paul to step in.

Paul recently bought shares of the UFC’s parent company Endeavor in an effort to bring about change. It is unlikely that his purchase will give him and say in this kind of decision-making, but that is not stopping him from trying. As for Iaquinta, his last bout could have been his last and thus may not be affected by Paul’s change or lack thereof.

Do you believe that Jake Paul is actually trying to raise fighter pay in MMA?