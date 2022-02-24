Alexis Davis Departs UFC Following Recent Victory

UFC veteran Alexis Davis has not been offered a contract by the UFC following the expiration of her current deal and will now test free agency.

UFC Roster Watch were first to reveal the news of Davis’ apparent exit from the UFC to the shock of the fans. Later, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter revealed that the organization opted against renewing her contract rather than releasing the bantamweight.

Am told that Alexis Davis was not cut from the UFC, but fought out her contract and is a free agent. https://t.co/aIvlwCDMh0 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 23, 2022

Davis is coming off a victory less than three weeks ago at UFC Vegas 47 where she defeated Julija Stoliarenko. This saw her achieve two victories out of her last three fights, yet this still wasn’t seen as enough to warrant her place in the organization as she is now a free agent.

The Canadian had recently gone through a rough ride in the UFC which saw her lose three consecutive fights in a spell between 2018 and 2019. Before she rebounded with a win over Sabina Mazo more recently in 2021.

Davis is well known for being a former challenger for the UFC bantamweight title against Ronda Rousey. On that night, the ‘Ally-Gator’ was unable to achieve her dream as Rousey finished her within 16 seconds following a slam and follow-up strikes.

Before that loss, Davis had entered the UFC with some serious momentum winning her first three fights, defeating the likes of Jessica Eye in the process. Davis is also one of few to have defeated who many recognize as the ‘GOAT’ of women’s MMA, Amanda Nunes, having defeated the Brazilian outside of the UFC back in 2011 on Strikeforce.

It is unknown what is the reasoning behind the UFC’s decision to go against offering the veteran a new deal. However, Davis will now be able to explore her options elsewhere as she becomes a free agent.

