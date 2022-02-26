Archives: Arianny Celeste Calls Rousey A Bully, Rousey Responds (2015)

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 26, 2015, 12:54 PM]

UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste is not taking kindly to Ronda Rousey’s recent statement that fighters should make more than UFC’s Octagon girls.

The longtime UFC employee told the folks at MMA Junkie Radio earlier this week that Rousey is a “big bully” who “continuously picks on me..” Rousey, however, has a different take.

“What did I say that was a bully?” Rousey said at a recent media scrum, which you can watch above via MMAFighting.com. “That the fighters should get paid more than the ring girls? How does that make me a bully? That makes me f*cking right. I’m sorry, but she wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for the fighters. She wouldn’t. You think her walking in circles around the two guys or two girls out there fighting for their lives is worth more? Think she works harder than they do?”

In 2012, Rousey took some shots at Celeste when the two were both ranked in Maxim’s Hot 100 list. Rousey, who was not in the UFC at the time, stated the following:

“It would have been really funny if I’d beaten Arianny Celeste, because that would be like a triathlete coming along and beating the runners in a marathon,” Rousey said at the time. “Like, ‘Haha, it’s your job to show your t*ts – I do that better than you!’ Maybe next year. She’s only getting older, and I’m reaching my prime.”

During her radio appearance earlier this week, Celeste elaborated on her position, explaining why she tries to separate herself from the “MMA world.”

“I’m not going to talk about her because I’m not a fighter,” Celeste said. “I’m not going to waste my time. I actually don’t talk about anyone. It blows my mind that someone who doesn’t even know me continuously picks on me. And that’s all I see her as: a big bully.”

Rousey feels Celeste is taking things personally, and offered a bit of advice for the UFC employee.

“You know what would have been the best thing for her to say?” Rousey said. “‘Oh my God, you know, these fighters work so hard and I wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for them. I just admire them so much. And yeah, I definitely think that they should get paid more than anybody in the arena tonight.’ There ya go. That’s a PR lesson for her.”

While Rousey may not be Celeste’s biggest fan, she did explain that she has no issue with Octagon girls in general, pointing out the fact that she has respect for UFC Octagon girl Brittney Palmer.

“She went and became a ring card girl to pay her way through art school and become a renowned artist,” Rousey said. “And her being ring card girl helps her promote her art. If you’re working at Hooters because you’re trying to pay your way through medical school, then f*ckin’ work it girl. I respect the hustle. But don’t think you’re hot sh*t just because you work at Hooters. Use it to further yourself in life; don’t think that you’re awesome just because you do that. I’m sorry, but I’m not impressed with the job in itself.”

Rousey makes her Octagon return at UFC 184 this Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, as she defends the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship against undefeated number one contender Cat Zingano.