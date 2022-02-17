Bellator 274: Gracie vs Storley Fight Card

A grappler’s delight is in store for Bellator 274 when Bellator MMA makes their return to the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The number four Bellator MMA ranked welterweight, Neiman Gracie will take on number five ranked Logan Storley in a five-round main event. What makes this main event unique is that it has two men from strong grappling backgrounds facing one another. Gracie obviously is coming in with the submissions of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Storely with his brand of folkstyle wrestling that has had him grind out victories over many opponents.

Fans could expect them to test their base disciplines against one another or see them forego the grappling to see who has evolved more into a complete mixed martial artist. It’s another Saturday night card for Bellator MMA, check out the start times and where to watch below:

BELLATOR MMA 274: GRACIE VS. STORLEY MAIN CARD: Saturday, Feb. 19 – live on SHOWTIME 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT



Welterweight Main Event: #4-Neiman Gracie (11-2) vs. #5-Logan Storley (12-1)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: #9-Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) vs. Chance Rencountre (16-4)

Lightweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)

Heavyweight Bout: #8-Davion Franklin (4-0) vs. #9-Said Sowma (8-2)



PRELIMINARY CARD: BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT



Lightweight Bout: Mandel Nallo (8-1, 1 NC) vs. Nick Browne (12-1)

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Brennan Ward (14-6) vs. Brandon Bell (10-10)

Bantamweight Bout: Jaylon Bates (4-0) vs. Chris Disonell (6-4)

Lightweight Bout: #9-Aviv Gozali (6-0) vs. Bobby King (10-4)

Flyweight Bout: #7-DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-4)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Newman (3-0) vs. Cody Herbert (2-0)

Lightweight Bout: Justin Montalvo (4-0) vs. Corey Samuels (3-2)

Featherweight Bout: Isaiah Hokit (0-1) vs. Theodore Macuka (1-2)

Welterweight Bout: Orlando Mendoza (0-1) vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo (1-0)