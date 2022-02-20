Bellator 274 Results & Highlights: Storley def. Gracie

Bellator 274 has wrapped up, and we’ve got you covered with the live results and highlights!
In the main event, the #4 Bellator MMA ranked welterweight Neiman Gracie took on the #5-ranked Logan Storley in a five-round main event. In the co-main event, the #9-ranked Andrey Koreshkov took on UFC vet Chance Rencountre. Below, you can find the highlights from both bouts followed by the fast results of Bellator 274!
Andrey Koreshkov def. Chance Rencountre
Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie
Bellator 274 Quick Results
MAIN CARD
- Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46)
- Andrey Koreshkov def. Chance Rencountre via TKO (spinning back kick): R1, 0:38
- Adam Piccolotti def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)
- Brennan Ward def. Brandon Bell via TKO (punches): R 2, 0:32
- Davion Franklin def. Said Sowma via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Nick Browne def. Mandel Nallo via TKO (punches): R2, 2:20
- Jaylon Bates def. Chris Disonell via submission (rear-naked choke): R3, 3:39
- Bobby King def. Aviv Gozali via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R1, 5:00
- DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)
- Jordan Newman def. Cody Herbert via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)
- Justin Montalvo def. Corey Samuels via TKO (punches): R1, 2:43
- Isaiah Hokit def. Theodore Macuka via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:59
- Jonathan DiLorenzo def. Orlando Mendoza via submission (D’arce choke): R1, 1:07