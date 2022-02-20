Bellator 274 Results & Highlights: Storley def. Gracie

Bellator 274 has wrapped up, and we’ve got you covered with the live results and highlights!

In the main event, the #4 Bellator MMA ranked welterweight Neiman Gracie took on the #5-ranked Logan Storley in a five-round main event. In the co-main event, the #9-ranked Andrey Koreshkov took on UFC vet Chance Rencountre. Below, you can find the highlights from both bouts followed by the fast results of Bellator 274!

Andrey Koreshkov def. Chance Rencountre

🌪 Vintage Koreshkov!🦵💥



The spinning back kick once again gets the job done for The Spartan! ⚔️



Watch #Bellator274 LIVE on @SHOSports. pic.twitter.com/Tk24syPPbj — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 20, 2022

Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie

A festival of strikes!?!



Expect the unexpected with this 5 Round Main Event LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator274 pic.twitter.com/T79bSQDGpc — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 20, 2022

📊 Strikes > Takedowns.



It wasn't the fight many expected but @storleystorm claims the Unanimous Decision win over @NeimanGracie.#Bellator274 pic.twitter.com/PLqjF7Zy4Z — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 20, 2022

Bellator 274 Quick Results

MAIN CARD

Logan Storley def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46)

Andrey Koreshkov def. Chance Rencountre via TKO (spinning back kick): R1, 0:38

Adam Piccolotti def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Brennan Ward def. Brandon Bell via TKO (punches): R 2, 0:32

Davion Franklin def. Said Sowma via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD