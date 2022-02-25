Bellator 275 Results & Highlights: Mousasi TKOs Vanderford

Bellator 275 went down at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland today with a middleweight title fight between Gegard Mousasi and Bellator MMA’s No. 1 ranked middleweight, Austin Vanderford.

The 31-year-old Vanderford is known to casual fans of the sport for being the husband of Paige VanZant, but for anyone that has been paying attention, he’s definitely a world-class fighter.

Mousasi is only a few years older than Vanderford but his experience in mixed martial arts competition was considered a key factor by pundits ahead of his title defense against Vandeford at Bellator 275.

You can peep the highlights from the main event below followed by the Bellator 275 quick results!

Gegard Mousasi def. Austin Vanderford

Pure brilliance from @Mousasi_MMA. 🔥



The Middleweight World Champion defends his crown with an epic TKO over Austin Vanderford.#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/NuPJgLGL4q — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 25, 2022

"To the Irish fans, I love you. You're the best!



"I'm the best middleweight. I never said because I never believed it, but from now on you better believe it!"@mousasi_mma after defending his Middleweight crown in Dublin!#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/IbOnqkadyg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 25, 2022

Bellator 275 Quick Results

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi def. Austin Vanderford via TKO (punches): R1, 1:25

Sinead Kavanagh def. Leah McCourt via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Ciaran Clarke def. Abou Tounkara via TKO (shoulder injury): R1, 5:00

Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Jose Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

Jornel Lugo def. Brian Moore via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Preliminary Card

Brett Johns def. Khurshed Kakhorov via TKO (strikes): R3, 3:00

Davy Gallon def. Charlie Leary via TKO (punches): R2, 3:01

Stephanie Page def. Danni McCormack via TKO: R1, 1:46

Darragh Kelly def. Junior Morgan via submission (guillotine choke): R1, 1:47

Vladimir Tokov def. Daniele Scatizzi via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Gokhan Saricam def. Kirill Sidelnikov via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Nathan Kelly def. Scott Pedersen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Lee Hammond def. Jamie Hay via TKO: R1, 3:32