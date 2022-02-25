Bellator 275 Takes Place Live Today On SHOWTIME

Bellator 275 goes down at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland today with a middleweight title fight that could cement the greatness of one of the best middleweights in MMA or be another changing of the guard in a sport that seems to favor the younger fighter.

Current champion Gegard Mousasi will face off against an undefeated powerhouse in Bellator MMA’s No. 1 ranked middleweight, Austin Vanderford, who has fought his way into Bellator and up the ranks to get to this very opportunity. The 31-year-old fighter is known to casual fans of the sport for being the husband of Paige VanZant, but for anyone that has been paying attention, he’s definitely a world-class fighter that should not be taken lightly.

Mousasi is only a few years older than Vanderford but his experience in mixed martial arts competition could be a key factor in defending his title and testing Vandeford at Bellator 275. Being on a three-fight win streak himself, winning the title and defending it makes it hard to pick against Mousasi.

One thing’s for sure, someone’s win streak will end in Dublin.

This card is a little earlier than fans are used to so check out the watch times and fight card below. Also, be sure to check back here for results and highlights from the card at the conclusion of the event.

BELLATOR 275: MOUSASI VS. VANDERFORD MAIN CARD: SHOWTIME (US) / BBC Three & iPlayer (UK) / Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) Friday, Feb. 25 – 9 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT



Middleweight World Title Main Event: #C-Gegard Mousasi (48-7, 2 NC) vs. #1-Austin Vanderford (11-0)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: #5-Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) vs. #4-Leah McCourt (6-1)

Featherweight Bout: Ciaran Clarke (4-0) vs. Abou Tounkara (7-2)

Featherweight Bout: Khasan Magomedsharipov (6-0) vs. Jose Sanchez (11-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (14-8) vs. #9-Jornel Lugo (7-0)



BELLATOR 275: MOUSASI VS. VANDERFORD PRELIMINARY CARD: BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV (US) BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT



Bantamweight Bout: Brett Johns (17-3) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (8-0)

Lightweight Bout: Charlie Leary (17-11-1) vs. Davy Gallon (19-7-2)

Strawweight Bout: Danni McCormack (5-0) vs. Stephanie Page (5-3)

Lightweight Bout: Darragh Kelly (Pro Debut) vs. Junior Morgan (3-0)

Lightweight Bout: Vladimir Tokov (7-1) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (11-5)

Heavyweight Bout: Gokhan Saricam (6-1) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (13-6)

Featherweight Bout: Nathan Kelly (Pro Debut) vs. Scott Pedersen (1-2)

Featherweight Bout: Lee Hammond (1-0) vs. Jamie Hay (2-0)