Ben Askren and Jamahal Hill Get Into Twitter Spat Over Walker Trolls

Jamahal Hill has come to Johnny Walker’s defense against Ben Askren.

Following his win at UFC Vegas 48, Jamahal Hill has been riding high. His opponent, Johnny Walker, however, has not been. Walker has been taking many shots from internet trolls regarding his loss and memes of his knockout have been circulating. Walker and his fiancée both issued statements asking fans to leave them alone and to address the hardships that come after a public loss like Walker experienced.

Fighters being trolled is not new, unfortunately. Many times when a fighter loses via knockout, the image of them on the Octagon floor becomes viral. One man who knows this feeling well is Ben Askren. He became the subject of such ridicule when he lost to Jorge Masvidal. Now, he has taken to Twitter himself to mock Walker and his response to the situation.

We all know what we signed up for. Fighters need to quit being little babies about people making fun of them on twitter. https://t.co/enn2bpTWwj — Funky (@Benaskren) February 24, 2022

“We all know what we signed up for. Fighters need to quit being little babies about people making fun of them on Twitter,” Askren wrote.

Jamahal Hill Claps Back At Askren

This message by Askren was following Hill coming to the defense of Walker. He put out his own message to fans warning them about the effects of their words and asking people to be kind. Askren did not embrace this message, instead took to mocking it instead.

To this end, Hill did not back down. He shot back at Askren in a series of his own Tweets.

If you knew what u signed up for why did u retire after a year in the ufc? U couldn't handle the heat and ran!! I don't need fans to love me, I love me some me!! But your a bitch if your ok with ppl harassing your family.. I would expect u to understand a alphas mind!! https://t.co/RQ9nlVKhCf — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 24, 2022

“If you knew what u signed up for why did u retire after a year in the ufc? U couldn’t handle the heat and ran!!” Hill wrote. “I don’t need fans to love me, I love me some me!! But your a b–ch if your ok with ppl harassing your family. I would expect u to understand a alphas mind!!”

These two continue to go back and forth. Askren is no longer fighting, and it is unlikely that this feud will amount to anything, but Hill has been relentless in his attack on Askren.

And your a curly headed fuck ctfu 🤣 bro sit your 2k scanned face having, Will Ferrell lookin, sleepbag body built, 40 year old virgin joke having ass tf down somewhere!! I'll really roast your crimson chin having ass!!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/M4G4g0vYHo — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 24, 2022

What do you think of this spat between Ben Askren and Jamahal Hill?