Dariush Pulls Out Of Feb. 26 Makhachev Bout Due To Injury

The February 26 Fight Night main event between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev has been scrapped after Dariush pulled out of the bout due to injury.

Ariel Helwani was the first to break the news via his Twitter page. Dariush is citing an ankle injury as the reason for his withdrawal. It is currently unknown whether Makhachev will remain on the card or not.

Makhachev vs. Dariush Was A Likely LW Title Eliminator

The Feb. 26 headliner between Makhachev and Dariush was expected by many to serve as a lightweight title eliminator to determine who would challenge champion Charles Oliveira next.

Beneil Dariush has won seven consecutive fights and was considered to be a very challenging stylistic matchup for Makhachev. Dariush has proven that he is more than willing to stand and bang with bonus-worthy performances, but what made this pairing most intriguing is the fact that Dariush is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is considered one of the best grapplers in the UFC. Given Makhachev’s grappling-heavy style, this match was considered a strong example of “something’s gotta give.”

On the other side, Islam Makhachev is currently enjoying an incredible nine-fight winning streak. A win here would have not only made for a 10th straight victory but would have finally included that elusive win over a top-5 opponent that many have demanded of him. During this winning streak, Makhachev has defeated names like Thiago Moisés, Drew Dober, and most recently Dan Hooker.

All grim and darkness aside, it is currently unknown if this fight will be rebooked, so there is still a chance the bout will take place in the near future depending on Dariush’s recovery timetable.

MMA News will keep you updated on the status of Islam Makhachev for the February 26 fight night and what is next for both fighters.