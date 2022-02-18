DUI & Reckless Driving Charges Against UFC Legend BJ Penn Dropped

Charges of DUI and reckless driving against UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn have been dropped by the state after a summons to appear in court went unserved.

The charges stem from a 2021 incident in Honokaa, Hawaii, where the police officers arrested Penn for driving under the influence and in a “reckless manner.” The arrest was made after Penn was allegedly behaving belligerently at a Honokaa business. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state could elect to refile them at a later date.

BJ Penn has had other run-ins with the law in recent years. He was also investigated for a DUI in 2020 after being hospitalized following a car accident. No charges were filed at the conclusion of the investigation.

Penn has also been involved in his share of public fights, including a 2015 brawl outside of a bar that led to an arrest. He was later involved in another bar fight in 2019 that led to his UFC release.

BJ Penn is a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion. He holds victories over names like Matt Hughes, Renzo Gracie, Sean Sherk, among others. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015.

Most recently, Penn has expressed plans to run for governor of Hawaii.