BKFC Knucklemania 2 Results & Highlights: Perry & Mendes Both Win

BKFC Knucklemania 2 took place tonight, and the card featured four premier bouts on the lineup.

First, we saw Mike Perry make his BKFC debut against Julian “Let Me Bang, Bro” Lane. The two were involved in a confrontation during a BKFC event last December and fired barbs at one another prior to that incident.

The card also featured former UFC veteran Chad Mendes making his boxing debut against Joshuah Alvarez, who came into the bout at 1-1. Additionally, Britain Beltran, who holds a BKFC victory over Paige VanZant, took on Christine Ferea for the inaugural women’s flyweight championship. And of course, there was the lightweight championship bout between champion Luis Palomino and challenger Martin Brown.

The event was available on the Bare Knuckle TV app with a $4.99 monthly subscription. You can catch the highlights from Mike Perry’s and Chad Mendes’ victories below followed by the quick results!

Chad Mendes def. Joshuah Alvarez

Mike Perry def. Julian Lane

Time for the fight you've all been waiting for.



Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane#KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/u0glnoptPI — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

All eyes on him. Mike Perry makes his way out to the ring for his BKFC debut against Julian Lane.#KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/bqeWFlp8rb — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Julian Lane fires off at Mike Perry and Mike returns fire at the bell. #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/QbBIm4vNCg — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

The trash talk continues after the fight as you can clearly see both men were in a war. Mike Perry's hand looks like a balloon!#KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/CMio0dIdj7 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

BKFC Knucklemania 2 Quick Results