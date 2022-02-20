BKFC Knucklemania 2 Results & Highlights: Perry & Mendes Both Win

BKFC Knucklemania 2 took place tonight, and the card featured four premier bouts on the lineup.
First, we saw Mike Perry make his BKFC debut against Julian “Let Me Bang, Bro” Lane. The two were involved in a confrontation during a BKFC event last December and fired barbs at one another prior to that incident.
The card also featured former UFC veteran Chad Mendes making his boxing debut against Joshuah Alvarez, who came into the bout at 1-1. Additionally, Britain Beltran, who holds a BKFC victory over Paige VanZant, took on Christine Ferea for the inaugural women’s flyweight championship. And of course, there was the lightweight championship bout between champion Luis Palomino and challenger Martin Brown.
The event was available on the Bare Knuckle TV app with a $4.99 monthly subscription. You can catch the highlights from Mike Perry’s and Chad Mendes’ victories below followed by the quick results!
Chad Mendes def. Joshuah Alvarez
Mike Perry def. Julian Lane
BKFC Knucklemania 2 Quick Results
- Luis Palomino def. Martin Brown via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 50-45)
- Mike Perry def. Julian Lane via unanimous decision (48-46×3)
- Chad Mendes def. Joshuah Alvarez via TKO (punches): R4, 1:34
- Christine Ferea def. Britain Hart via unanimous decision (48-47×2, 49-46) to become inaugural women’s flyweight champion.
- Gustavo Trujillo def. Stephen Townsel via knockout: R1, 1:41
- Christine Vicens def. Jade Masson-Wong via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R3, 0:49
- Francesco Ricchi def. Jake Bostwich via unanimous decision (48-44×3)
- Ulysses Diaz def. Sawyer Depee via knockout: R2, 1:00
- Edgard Plazaola def. Chevvy Bridges via TKO (punches): R3, 1:09
- Yosdenis Cedeno def. Mario Vargas via unanimous decision (48-45, 49-44, 47-46)
- Jomi Escoboza def. Zion Tomlinson via knockout: R4, 1:16