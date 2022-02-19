BKFC Knucklemania 2: Perry vs. Lane Takes Place Live Tonight On PPV

BKFC Knucklemania 2 takes place tonight and the card will feature four premier bouts on the lineup.

First, we will see Mike Perry make his BKFC debut against Julian “Let Me Bang, Bro” Lane. The two were involved in a confrontation during a BKFC event last December and have also fired barbs at one another prior to that incident. Perry last competed at Triller’s Triad Combat event last November in a victory over Michael Seals. Lane has lost three of his last four bare-knuckle boxing matches, most recently losing to David Rickels last October via unanimous decision.

The card will also feature former UFC veteran Chad Mendes making his boxing debut against the 1-1 Joshuah Alvarez. Additionally, Britain Hart (4-0), who holds a BKFC victory over Paige VanZant, will take on Joshuah Alvarez for the inaugural women’s flyweight championship. And of course, the card will also feature a lightweight championship bout between champion Luis Palomino and challenger Martin Brown.

BKFC Knucklemania 2 takes place live from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, with the action beginning at 8:00 PM ET. The event is available on the Bare Knuckle TV app with a $4.99 monthly subscription.

MMA News will bring you highlights of the action at the conclusion of tonight’s event. You can view the entire lineup for the card down below.