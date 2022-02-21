BKFC President Provides Update On Paige VanZant’s Return Date

BKFC President David Feldman assures fans that Paige VanZant will return to the promotion before the end of summer.

Although coming off back-to-back losses, VanZant will try to make a comeback in the BKFC ring.

She suffered her second loss in the promotion to fellow former UFC flyweight Rachel Ostovich. This would serve as a rematch to the win VanZant gained over Ostovich back in early 2019.

But VanZant did not hide away in a corner after experiencing the losses. In fact, she stays busy in the realm of combat sports.

Outside of her OnlyFans page, she has appeared on All Elite Wrestling, causing chaos with pro wrestler Brandi Rhodes.

Paige VanZant, Photo Credit: AEW

And, according to Feldman, fans will see a better version of VanZant fairly soon. The BKFC president has high regard for the young fighter and is excited to see her pull through in the promotion. (h/t Essentially Sports)

”She will definitely be back in spring or early summer. A 100% Paige will be back. We have some really good things planned for her. The thing about Paige VanZant is she could not win either of her fights. She came to fight and fought her ass off both times. She did really really well, never took a backward step and you know it’s a different sport. Like I keep saying it and she is learning it, so for her to wanna fight again in bare-knuckle. After taking two losses, you gotta take your hat off to her. You really do, I do, and looking forward to seeing her comeback,” Feldman told MMA Junkie.

There is no clear opponent for VanZant as of yet, but later this year, she will have the opportunity to get into the winner’s circle.

Hopefully for VanZant, she can join the other former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Chad Mendes, who both picked up BKFC wins last Saturday.

