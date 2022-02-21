Bobby Green Claims BMF Status After Dariush Fill-In Vs. Makhachev

UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green knows taking a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev is risky, but he’s ready for the challenge.

Green was just days removed from his win over Nasrat Harparast at UFC 271 when he got the call to fill in against Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49. This was after Beneil Dariush had to withdraw from the Feb. 26 headliner due to an injury in camp.

Welterweight star Jorge Masvidal won the promotion’s first, and likely only, BMF title over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Green thinks his name should be included in the discussion for the hypothetical BMF champion of the 155-pound division.

In a recent Instagram post, Green hinted that he deserves to be considered the BMF champion of the lightweight division after taking a tough fight against Makhachev in a quick turnaround.

“If they had one for the lightweight division,” Green said in the caption.

Green has won two in a row after back-to-back losses to Rafael Fiziev and Thiago Moises. He got back on track with a gruesome knockout over Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 before earning an impressive win over Haqparast.

Green will face a tough challenge in Makhachev, who is arguably a tough matchup for most lightweights even with a full camp. Makhachev has won nine in a row including most recently over Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Many have commended Green for taking the short-notice bout against Makhachev, but some doubt he has what it takes to stop Makhachev’s streak. However, if he’s able to pull off the upset, there won’t be many critics who will doubt his rhetorical BMF lightweight status.

