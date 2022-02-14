Bobby Green Reveals What In-Fight Comment Enraged Him At UFC 271

One sly in-fight comment from Nasrat Haqparast caused the rage in Bobby Green’s eyes that helped lead to his impressive win at UFC 271.

Green and Haqparast battled in a three-round war at UFC 271. It was a standup showcase from start to finish as Green displayed impressive boxing and movement throughout the fight.

Green and Haqparast got off to a slow start in the fight, but that changed over rounds 2 and 3. Haqparast got into Green’s face in between rounds, and that fired up Green going forward.

During his UFC 271 post-fight press conference, Green talked about what Haqparast said to him that made him visibly furious midway through the fight.

“Man, I don’t wanna do a lot of talking but he was getting under my skin,” Green said. “He was like coming with this energy and then he said he saw fear in my eyes, and that pissed me off. And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah? what’s up?’. That brings the hood out of me. I wasn’t going to say s**t but then he said s**t that hit me deep in the heart. There’s no f**king fear in me, homie, and my coach was trying to calm me down. I was hot and I just took it personally.”

Green made the Toyota Center in Houston erupt during and after the fight. He has no personal connections to the area, but the crowd was clearly in his favor before and after putting on a stellar performance against Haqparast.

Green came into UFC 271 off of a first-round knockout against Al Iaquinta at UFC 268. Before that, he lost back-to-back fights against Thiago Moisés and Rafael Fiziev.

In terms of what he wants next in his UFC career, Green doesn’t have a specific name in mind. But it seems likely that he’s in line for a big opportunity following an impressive win at UFC 271 after previously hinting at retirement.

