Green Says The “Real” UFC Vegas 49 Test Isn’t Beating Makhachev

UFC lightweight Bobby Green says beating Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 isn’t the only challenge on his mind this weekend.

Green will step up on short notice for the injured Beneil Dariush to face Makhachev in the UFC Vegas 49 main event. This comes just weeks after he defeated Nasrat Haqparast via a unanimous decision at UFC 271.

Green has proven to not be afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to his opponents. He’s a brash trash talker inside the cage and has made some of his recent opponents look foolish with his showmanship.

During his UFC Vegas 49 pre-fight press conference, Green gave an honest assessment on how he views Makhachev’s skillset inside the Octagon.

“With Islam, he does what he does,” Green said. “But to be honest, it’s kinda boring. Even when he’s getting finishes, it’s still been boring. And so my whole thing is entertainment, excitement. So he can be championship material, but it’s just fuckin’ boring. Nobody wants to see it Nobody cares. I fall asleep watching his fights. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, there’s the finish.’ So they can show a bunch of finishes, which is cool. But it was sleeping, it was boring, it was lackluster.”

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Green went on to elaborate and hint that he prides himself on putting on signature performances, not just earning monumental victories.

“So that’s the real test: is making somebody that boring exciting. How can I do that? Can I do that? Can I pull that one out of my ass? Let me see what I can do. I think I can do it.”

Despite Green’s confidence, he’s seen as a significant underdog against Makhachev. However, some highly recognized MMA personalities have touted the idea of not ruling out an upset by Green.

The winner of the UFC Vegas 49 headliner could quite possibly emerge as the top lightweight title contender and could face the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje winner later this year.

What is your prediction for Bobby Green vs. Islam Makhachev?