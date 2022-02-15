Brian Ortega Gets “Tracy” Tattooed On Inner Lip For Valentine’s Day

Never let it be said that Brian Ortega is not a romantic.

Love was in the air worldwide yesterday during Valentine’s Day. And for UFC featherweight Brian Ortega, it was also on his inner lip.

The two-time UFC title challenger went the extra mile on V-Day to show his fiancée, UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez, just how committed to her he really is.

On his Instagram page, Ortega posted a video of him getting “Tracy” tattooed on his inner lip, thus giving whole new meaning to his nickname of “T-City.”

“All I can say is…I LOVE HER” Ortega wrote in the captions along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Over on the other side of this lovely MMA couple, Tracy Cortez posted the following on her Instagram page to commemorate this special day with her amor.

“Another V’day with my best friend, who would have thought ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 TE AMO CON TODO MI AMOR 💙🥰✨ al fin del día nomas somos TU Y YO 🤞🏼💙 POR VIDA!!! Feliz día del amor 💙✨🥰🥰🥰

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!” Cortez wrote in the captions.

The video shows a montage of some of the couple’s favorite moments shared together set to “I Guess I’m In Love” by Clinton Kane.

Brian Ortega is currently ranked #2 in the UFC’s featherweight division. Most recently, he loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 in his bid to become world champion. Of course, his love, Tracy Cortez, was there to console him after the heartbreaking defeat.

Tracy Cortez is 3-0 in the UFC with an overall record of 9-1. She last defeated Justin Kish via split decision in April 2021.

More MMA Stars Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Below, you can check out how some other fighters celebrated their Valentine’s Day via The Gram.