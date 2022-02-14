Brock Lesnar On UFC Tenure: “I Probably Should Have Gotten Paid More”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has spoken out on his time with the UFC and how it compared to working for WWE.

Lesnar remains a massive star in the professional wrestling scene and is one of the biggest personalities in WWE. He also made a name for himself in the Octagon by earning the heavyweight title despite relatively little MMA experience leading up to his 2008 fight against Randy Couture.

Lesnar retired from the UFC following his loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141. After five years away from the sport, he would return for UFC 200 in one of the most highly-anticipated Octagon appearances in recent memory.

Lesnar last competed in this bout against Mark Hunt. He won the fight via unanimous decision, but the decision was later overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for PEDs.

Lesnar has teased the idea of a return to the UFC, most notably when Daniel Cormier won the title over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar revealed what his relationship is like with UFC President Dana White today and how he feels he was treated by the promotion.

“Dana’s all right,” Lesnar said of White. “I’ve got a lot of money from him. I probably should have got paid more, maybe.”

Lesnar went on to compare working for White compared to his at-times tumultuous relationship with WWE headman Vince McMahon.

“I really can’t compare the two guys,” Lesnar said. “Honestly, my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We have a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both.”

Lesnar’s admission that he feels he should’ve been compensated better is eye-opening during the current debate regarding fighter pay. Fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou have been a couple of the critics of the UFC’s current pay model.

Lesnar appears to be done with MMA, but the UFC will forever be a part of his athletic legacy.

What is Brock Lesnar’s legacy in MMA in your opinion?