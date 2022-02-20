Burns Says He’s Getting Constant Messages To End Chimaev Hype

Gilbert Burns is ready to end the hype associated with Khamzat Chimaev.

Gilbert Burns has been atop the welterweight rankings for some time. He had a title fight against champion Kamaru Usman back in February of last year and has been trying to get back to that ever since.

Burns has been gunning for almost all of the top five fighters in the rankings. Unfortunately for him, none of them have agreed to fight him. One man is interested, however, and that man is rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The UFC was doing a series of events in Abu Dhabi on Fight Island and Chimaev quickly became the star of that show. He fought twice on Fight Island in two weeks and won both by way of stoppages. He made another quick turnaround fighting two months later and kept the hype train moving. After falling ill from COVID, Chimaev took some time off, but fans haven’t forgotten his talent.

Chimaev has been calling out ranked fighters left and right. He wants to quickly make his rise up the ranks and fight for the title soon. He has the backing of other fighters and fans around him. He might be the most hyped fighter on the roster at this point, and Burns is ready to stop that if they get the chance to fight.

“I’m getting messages from everybody from everywhere,” Burns told The Schmo. “‘Finish that guy,’ ‘Stop the hype,’ and everything. I appreciate you guys. And tune in on April 9th. It’s not a done deal yet, but I believe it will be very soon. So tune in April 9.”

The fight between these two has been rumored for quite a while now. Chimaev wants it because Burns is sitting in the number two spot and Burns wants it partly because everyone is high on Chimaev. This potential fight has a lot riding on it, with the winner potentially being next in line for champion Kamaru Usman.

Do you think Gilbert Burns can end the hype behind Khamzat Chimaev?