Caitlyn Jenner Supports Joe Rogan Amid Podcast Controversy

Despite accusations of transphobic comments, Caitlyn Jenner fully supports Spotify’s decision to not cancel Joe Rogan‘s podcast.

Recently, Joe Rogan has come under fire for allegedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The podcast host featured Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Malone on two separate episodes, which is where critics report most of the “dangerous misinformation” stems from.

Following the criticism of the podcast, musicians and others decided to remove themselves from the platform. Roxane Gay, African-American and LGBTQ feminist, removed her podcast, The Roxane Gay Agenda. Additionally, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Young took his music off the streaming service.

Although many people want Rogan canceled, there are many people who stand with him. For instance, UFC President Dana White and Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña are on his side.

As is Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympic gold-medalist who transitioned to female in 2015.

Bye bye Leftover hippies from the 60’s boycotting @joerogan on Spotify. Nobody will miss you. Thank you @Spotify for standing up for Rogan! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 4, 2022

“Bye Bye Leftover hippies from the 60’s boycotting @joerogan on Spotify. Nobody will miss you. thank you @Spotify for standing up for Rogan!,” Jenner tweeted on February 4.

Caitlyn’s support of the podcast might be a surprise, considering it has also been accused of spewing misinformation about the transgender community.

For example, in 2013, Joe Rogan openly explains his disapproval of transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox fighting in the women’s division. And in 2020, Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, guest stars on the show.

Abigail Shrier, Photo Credit: Fox News

In the episode, Shrier describes transgenderism as a “social contagion”, among other things. Additionally, Caitlyn’s name is brought up when Rogan questions her need for surgery if she already felt like a woman.

However, Jenner’s support of Rogan may not come as a total shock to some members of the transgender community. During her candidacy to replace governor Gavin Newsome, Jenner sparked heavy negativity from the transgender community when she stated it is “unfair” to allow transgender women and girls in women’s sports.

Unfortunately for those who disagree with Joe Rogan and dislike his podcast, Spotify has yet to remove it from their service. Many deem Joe as “uncancelable” and believe the show is simply an outlet for the UFC commentator and comedian to voice his opinions while letting others’ be heard as well.

