Cat Zingano Set To Face Pam Sorenson Next, Not Cris Cyborg

Cat Zingano will not be fighting for the Bellator featherweight title next.

It seemed like the Bellator featherweight title picture was pretty clear. Cris “Cyborg” Justino was being called out by Cat Zingano and both had publicly agreed to fight one another. Now, it seems that Zingano will not be facing Cyborg for the title next. Instead, a bout was announced where Zingano is matched up with Pam Sorenson.

Zingano came to Bellator after a good run in the UFC, which included a title shot. She has two wins now in Bellator’s featherweight division and has been campaigning for a shot at the belt. She proposed that Cyborg and herself meet at the Bellator event that was scheduled for Los Angeles in January, but that date was not set. Following the agreement to fight, she began to call Cyborg out for allegedly failing to agree to take a drug test.

Cyborg denied claims that she would not adhere to drug testing and now is claiming that it was Zingano who passed up the chance to make their agreement official. In a tweet that was later deleted, Cyborg addressed the Zingano vs. Sorenson match-up.

“She turned down a World Title Fight to compete on the prelims?!” Cyborg wrote and deleted (via Yahoo! Sports.)

Sorenson is ranked seventh in the Bellator rankings, and Zingano sits in second. Sorenson is coming off a loss to Arlene Blencowe back in November. Before that, she won two in a row in Bellator and Invicta FC. Most likely with a win, Zingano would be next for a title shot; however, the terms that led to the potential fight falling through this time around could very well create issues going forward.

Do you think a fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano will ever be made?