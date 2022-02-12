Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 271

The final UFC 271 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 12, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title showdown. Moving things along, Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa goes down in a heavyweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier, Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo, and Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

According to oddsmakers, Adesanya is a -280 favorite over Whittaker, who is a +225 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Tuivasa being a +155 underdog against Lewis, who is a -180 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (-280) vs. Robert Whittaker (+225)

Derrick Lewis (-180) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+155)

Jared Cannonier (-165) vs. Derek Brunson (+145)

Kyler Phillips (-400) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+300)

Bobby Green (-140) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (+120)

Preliminary Card

Andrei Arlovski (-145) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+125)

Casey O’Neill (-380) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+290)

Alex Perez (-380) vs. Matt Schnell (+290)

Maxim Grishin (-170) vs. William Knight (+150)

Ronnie Lawrence (-305) vs. Mana Martinez (+240)

Renato Moicano (-170) vs. Alex Hernandez (+150)

Carlos Ulberg (-235) vs. Fabio Cherant (+190)

A.J. Dobson (-115) vs. Jacob Malkoun (-105)

Sergey Morozov (-210) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+175)

Jeremiah Wells (-235) vs. Mike Mathetha (+190)