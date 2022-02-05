Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 47

The final UFC Vegas 47 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 5, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland in a middleweight showdown. Moving things along, Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson, Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle, Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen, and Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Carlston Harris.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland (-210) vs. Jack Hermansson (+175)

Punahele Soriano (-190) vs. Nick Maximov (+160)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-240) vs. Carlston Harris (+195)

Tresean Gore (-160) vs. Bryan Battle (+140)

Julian Erosa (-300) vs. Steven Peterson (+235)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns (-210) vs. John Castaneda (+175)

Hakeem Dawodu (-170) vs. Mike Trizano (+150)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-115) vs. Chidi Njokuani (-105)

Alexis Davis (-225) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+185)

Jailton Almeida (-380) vs. Danilo Marques (+290)

Philip Rowe (-140) vs. Jason Witt (+120)

Denys Bondar (-240) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+195)