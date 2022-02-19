Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 48

The final UFC Vegas 48 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 19, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett in a catchweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot in a heavyweight fight, Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta lightweight bout, and Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Hill is a -250 favorite over Walker, who is a +200 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Pickett being a +200 underdog against Daukaus, who is a -250 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Jamahal Hill (-250) vs. Johnny Walker (+200)

Kyle Daukaus (-250) vs. Jamie Pickett (+200)

Parker Porter (-250) vs. Alan Baudot (+200)

Nikolas Motta (-180) vs. Jim Miller (+155)

Joaquin Buckley (-145) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+125)

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Jonathan Pearce (-350) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+260)

David Onama (-145) vs. Gabriel Benitez (+125)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-190) vs. Stephanie Egger (+160)

Chas Skelly (-220) vs. Mark Striegl (+180)

Diana Belbita (-110) vs. Gloria de Paula (-110)

Chad Anheliger (-290) vs. Jesse Strader (+230)

Mario Bautista (N/A) vs. Jay Perrin (N/A)