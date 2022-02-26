Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 49

The final UFC Vegas 49 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 26, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green in a catchweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Wellington Turman vs. Misha Cirkunov in a middleweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira in a women’s flyweight fight, Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez in a lightweight bout, and Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Islam is a -800 favorite over Green, who is a +550 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Turman being a +105 underdog against Cirkunov, who is a -115 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Islam Makhachev (-800) vs. Bobby Green (+550)

Misha Cirkunov (-115) vs. Wellington Turman (+105)

Ji Yeon Kim (-165) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+145)

Arman Tsarukyan (-225) vs. Joel Alvarez (+185)

Gregory Rodrigues (-155) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+135)

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Ignacio Bahamondes (-220) vs. Rongzhu (+180)

Josiane Nunes (-200) vs. Ramona Pascual (+170)

Fares Ziam (-120) vs. Terrance McKinney (EVEN)

Jonathan Martinez (-235) vs. Alejandro Perez (+190)

Ramiz Brahimaj (-365) vs. Micheal Gilmore (+280)

Carlos Hernandez (-125) vs. Victor Altamirano (+105)