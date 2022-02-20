Chimaev: Usman Needs Two-Division Success To Catch GSP

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has claimed that Kamaru Usman needs to become a two-division champion to compete with Georges St-Pierre‘s greatness.

Chimaev is currently eyeing up the possibility of facing the champion in a fight or two, with the Swede scheduled to face top-ranked contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9th.

It appears visa issues are delaying confirmation of the fight taking place, with Chimaev’s current visa expiring in late March.

Chimaev: Usman Needs Two-Division Success To Become Considered GOAT

Kamaru Usman, Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images.

Speaking to RT Sport MMA, Chimaev referenced St-Pierre’s success of becoming a double champion in the UFC when asked whether he considers the current welterweight champion the division’s greatest of all time.

“Kamaru has been the champion at one weight,” Chimaev said. “Georges has done it at two or three weight classes, right? Two. So if Kamaru does what GSP did, then he will catch up with him. If he does more, he will surpass him.”

St-Pierre defended his welterweight title nine times as a champion, cementing his place in the Hall of Fame and as arguably the greatest welterweight of all time. Meanwhile, Usman has defended his belt five times, entering the GOAT discussion himself. He also holds the record for most consecutive wins in the division.

Potentially, Chimaev will be looking to spoil any chances of Usman achieving such fate as surpassing St-Pierre’s welterweight records by defeating ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ further down the line.

The current #11-ranked welterweight had threatened to ‘smash’ Usman when the UFC welterweight champion spoke on proposed plans to jump to light heavyweight to take on Jan Blachowicz when he was champion.

Leon Edwards is likely up next to try dethroning Usman, who recently undertook surgery on his right hand to repair a ligament. That bout is rumored to take place on international fight week, which will host UFC 276.

Who do you see as the welterweight GOAT? Georges St-Pierre or Kamaru Usman?