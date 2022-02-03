After Six-Fight 2021, Chris Curtis Wants A Seven-Fight 2022

Chris Curtis wants his 2022 to be even more active than his inhuman 2021.

Curtis fought his way into the UFC last year and had a strong start in the promotion, although that was only part of his 2021 story.

Curtis fought six times in the year in total, scoring four wins on the regional scene from January to July before joining the UFC roster. His momentum only continued from there, stopping Phil Hawes at UFC 268 and then defeating Brendan Allen only a month later.

Most fighters don’t get the chance to fight six times in a year, and many are lucky enough to get three in. But after landing that high number of fights, Curtis says he wants to do even more in 2022.

“I got six fights in last year, I want to get seven fights in this year,” said Curtis in an interview with The Schmo. “Fighting at 185 [pounds] means I don’t have to cut a lot of weight. Everything’s good. If I can stay healthy, I want to get seven wins this year. That’s the plan.”

Curtis To Start 2022 Run Against Du Plessis

Chris Curtis and Dricus Du Plessis (Photo Credit: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC & Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Curtis’ plan to potentially fight six times starts on April 9 when he faces Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 273. After being listed as an underdog for his first two UFC appearances, Curtis hopes that won’t be the case this third time.

“I better not be an underdog [in] this fight. Both of my [UFC] wins are better than both of his wins. I’m gonna be pissed,” he said.

As referenced by Curtis, Du Plessis has also only fought twice in the UFC. His run has been similarly explosive, stopping Markus Perez in 2020 and defeating Trevin Giles last year. Du Plessis was set to potentially score a big win in December when paired against Andre Muniz. However, that plan fizzled out after Du Plessis reportedly suffered an injury.

