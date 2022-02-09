Chris Leben Hospitalized For Post-Covid Complications

Former UFC fighter and cast member of The Ultimate Fighter 1 Chris “The Crippler” Leben is currently in the hospital after experiencing breathing problems following a stint with COVID.

Leben’s MMA journey began in 2002 across many platforms before landing with the UFC. He fought in the middleweight class and holds a professional record of 22 wins and 12 losses.

In 2004, Leben appeared on TUF season 1. He suffered two losses on the promotion but came back with a round 1 TKO against his opponent, Jason Thacker, on the season’s finale.

Chris Leben, Photo Credit: AP Photo/Eric Jamison

“The Crippler” last performed in the Octagon in 2013. Since his final loss in the UFC to Uriah Hall, he fought with the BKFC. After just three bouts, Leben announced his retirement from professional fighting to pursue a different path in MMA.

Leben now coaches mixed martial arts at The Training Center in San Diego, CA. He is a father and husband.

Notably, Chris has been sober for years after past struggles with drugs and alcoholism and a couple of run-ins with the law.

On February 6, Leben posted an Instagram photo of his lower half in hospital garb.

“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday. I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on,” Leben captioned on his Instagram post.

Many friends, family, and fans of Chris left positive comments on the post and are hoping for a speedy recovery. There has yet to be an update in regards to Leben’s health.