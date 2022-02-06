Claressa Shields Dominates In Boxing Return, Confronts Marshall

Claressa Shields put the rest of the boxing world on notice that she’s here to stay in the ring after a dominant win over Ema Kozin.

Shields overwhelmed Kozin from start to finish in her boxing return in the UK, earning a 100-90 unanimous decision victory to move to a 12-0 professional boxing record. The win retained her WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring female middleweight titles.

Just minutes after the fight, Shields walked ringside to confront her rival, Savannah Marshall. She and Marshall competed once before on the amateur scene, with Marshall earning the win.

The two went back-and-forth on the microphone and tempers flared fast and in a hurry at the Motorpoint Arena.

Check out Shields’ and Marshall’s heated exchange below.

It had been nearly a full calendar year since Shields last competed in the ring. She defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire via unanimous decision last March to retain her titles.

In between boxing fights, Shields had been training in MMA and made her professional debut in the PFL in 2021. She competed twice, earning a debut TKO win over Brittney Elkin before falling short against Abigail Montes in an undercard fight at the 2021 PFL Championships.

Shields has called out some of the biggest names in MMA, including Kayla Harrison and Cris “Cyborg” Justino. It’s unclear whether or not Shields will compete in the PFL lightweight tournament season or if she’ll fight in non-tournament bouts.

Marshall is slated to face Femke Hermans next on March 12. With a win, Shields would more than likely be her next opponent, especially after the recent verbal exchange.

Shields defeated Hermans via unanimous decision in 2018.

Do you want to see the rematch between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall next?