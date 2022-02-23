Colby Covington Roasts Jon Jones After Fiancée Allegedly Leaves Him

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington jabbed Jon Jones after Jones announced on his Twitter that his fiancée had recently left him.

Covington is set to face former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event. It’s arguably one of the biggest fights of 2022 and is a grudge match that fans have waited for a long time to see play out.

Jones hinted that his now allegedly former fiancée, Jessie Moses, has recently split with him. This comes just a few months after Jones was accused of battery domestic violence just hours following his UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas.

Bodycam footage has been published of Jones’ arrest, which shows a disturbing scene with Jones headbutting a police vehicle.

After Jones announced to his “haters” that he and his fiance had split, Covington took the opportunity to blast his former college roommate.

Tremendous news. Guess you finally knocked some sense into her @johnnybones https://t.co/RobNklPU9c pic.twitter.com/T7sENat43I — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 23, 2022

“Tremendous news,” Covington said of the alleged split. “Guess you finally knocked some sense into her, [Jon Jones].”

Covington and Jones have had a tumultuous relationship over the years and have blasted each other on social media. Jones also has accused Covington of being a “pathological liar” and overblowing their time as roommates at Iowa Central Community College.

Jones is anticipating a UFC return in 2022 at heavyweight, nearly two years after vacating the light heavyweight title. He hasn’t fought since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Covington has fully embraced his role as a heel in MMA circles, but even by his standards, he may have taken things a bit too far with these latest remarks.

Do you think Colby Covington took things too far with these comments about Jon Jones and Jessie Moses?