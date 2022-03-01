Conor McGregor Next Fight: Potential Opponents, Timeline

Conor McGregor‘s next fight is an opportunity for “The Notorious” to revitalize his UFC career.

It’s unclear who his next opponent will be. However, we can look at several fighters who want a “Money fight” against McGregor.

Conor McGregor’s Losses to Dustin Poirier

McGregor hopes to rebound from two losses against his rival “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier.

He already had a 1st round KO win over Poirier at UFC 178 on Sep. 27, 2014, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the fight happened at featherweight, and they both had evolved as fighters since their first encounter.

“The Diamond” got his revenge, defeating McGregor by TKO in the 2nd round at UFC 257 on Jan. 24, 2021, on Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. While McGregor acted friendly with Poirier before the rematch, he changed his attitude in their last fight.

Before their third fight, McGregor insulted both Poirier and his wife. He also posted a screenshot of Poirier’s wife’s DM request on Twitter, insinuating infidelity. Although the MMA superstar tried to get under his opponent’s skin, Poirier got the last laugh.

At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Poirier defeated McGregor by TKO in the 1st round at UFC 264 on Jul. 10, 2021. The MMA superstar suffered a broken leg (tibia) during the fight, and the referee ended the fight due to doctor stoppage.

Leg Injury

The injury resulted in McGregor having surgery, which has kept him out of competition. Coach John Kavanagh also shared that McGregor suffered an ankle injury before the third fight with Poirier.

While he isn’t ready for fights yet, the Irishman has recovered from his surgery and walks without assistance. He appeared healthy as he supported his SBG Ireland teammates at Bellator 275 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Feb. 25.

He may also be moving up at welterweight for his next fight. McGregor has a history of fighting at welterweight unless his fight has UFC Lightweight Championship implications.

On a two-fight losing streak and ranked ninth at lightweight, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be close to a championship opportunity.

Possible Opponents for McGregor’s Next Fight

As McGregor prepares to make his UFC return, it’s time to consider possible opponents for the former two-division champion. Although McGregor is UFC’s biggest star, he needs a popular challenger to fight against.

Nate Diaz

UFC fans have anticipated a third fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz as both fighters have a win over the other at welterweight. The rivalry has also created two successful pay-per-view buy rates with UFC 196 and 202.

Although Nate Diaz is on a two-fight losing streak, he impressed fans with his last performance by hurting Leon Edwards at UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Jun. 12, 2021. Diaz also shared that he wants to stop fighting soon, so the UFC may decide to have the trilogy before he retires.

Dustin Poirier

While Dustin Poirier has two wins against McGregor, fans still wonder what would’ve happened if the injury didn’t occur in their last fight.

McGregor remains confident that he would’ve defeated Poirier at UFC 264 and still has animosity towards his rival. In an interview with Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell, Poirier also believes their feud isn’t over yet.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think the chapter will ever be closed, said Poirier(h/t Harvey Leonard).

“The Diamond” has teased a move to welterweight after losing to Charles Oliveria for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 269 at the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 11, 2021. A welterweight fight against McGregor adds a different element to a potential bout, as McGregor has more experience in the weight class than Poirier.

It could also benefit Dustin Poirier to adjust to a new weight class against an opponent he’s defeated twice.

Jorge Masvidal

“Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal presents a unique opportunity for the UFC and Conor McGregor.

Masvidal is considered the reigning BMF Champion, although he’s lost twice to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and 261. Since winning the BMF title, the UFC hasn’t made him defend it. The company may not recognize it as a legitimate championship, but it is an option they can use to promote McGregor’s next PPV main event fight.

Masvidal has shown interest in fighting the Dublin native in the past. UFC President Dana White downplayed a potential matchup and thought Jorge Masvidal was too big for McGregor. However, the UFC could have McGregor challenge “Gamebred” for the BMF Championship.

The company may also have Masvidal and McGregor fight without needing a title. The BMF Champion will compete against Colby Covington in a non-title fight main event at UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena on March 5.

Whether Masvidal wins or losses, the UFC has shown faith that he doesn’t need to use the BMF title to sell a PPV. Alongside McGregor, he could create intrigue for fans to want to see them fight.

Another opportunity for McGregor is the possibility of beating a ranked welterweight. “Gamebred” is ranked sixth in the division, and a win for McGregor could make him an instant contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

He’s also teased challenging Kamaru Usman for the title and thinks he could be a three-division UFC champion. Beating Masvidal at welterweight gives McGregor options to be a welterweight or lightweight title contender.

When Will Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Be?

It’s unclear what the UFC has planned for the Conor McGregor next fight. Regardless, the UFC star is looking forward to ending his two-fight losing streak and showing that the surgery made him stronger. The company seems to have its PPV schedule planned until June.

Conclusion

Despite his uncertain UFC return, McGregor has plenty of opponents for a comeback fight. However, the MMA superstar will need to get cleared by doctors and resume raining before he can step into the Octagon and score another victory.

MMA News will provide an update when more information is available.