Conor McGregor Rips Tyson Fury After Khabib Support, Fury Fires Back

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor ripped boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on social media over the weekend after Fury praised McGregor’s old rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in a tweet.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA on top of the sport in 2020 following a title defense against Justin Gaethje.

Fury and McGregor are known as arguably two of the brashest personalities in combat sports today. Fury most recently defeated Deontay Wilder in one of the best trilogies in boxing history.

After getting word of Fury’s supportive tweet aimed at Nurmagomedov, McGregor ripped Fury in response.

This man did it right. Got in & won 🥇 & got out on top.



Big respect @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/8OlK20lpoM — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 1, 2022

“This man did it right. Got in and won [gold] and got out on top,” Fury tweeted in support of Nurmagomedov.

Nearly two weeks after the original tweet, McGregor weighed in on Fury’s support of his rival Nurmagomedov while also mocking Fury’s response to his Billy Joe Saunders’ father’s altercation with security at a Canelo Alvarez boxing event.

Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it with Billy joe Da , what were you doing there ? ULeft him, Versace twat U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong i’m right. Who did it right ? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas 🇧🇸 #skyjuice — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

“Yup the Joyces. Big Joe!” McGregor said. “You bottled it with Billy Joe Da, what were you doing there? You left him, Versace twat. You. Done. Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right [laughs]. Even when I’m wrong I’m right. Who did it right? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas.”

Fury responded to McGregor by mocking his recent struggles in the UFC.

come back when u win a fight mush,

& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, 😎 & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house.👍 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2022

“Come back when you win a fight mush,” Fury said. “And the difference in me and you is I don’t get myself in trouble and people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, and yes big up the hulk Joe.”

McGregor and Fury are both anticipating returns to the fight game in 2022. McGregor has been sidelined since suffering a leg injury at UFC 264, and Fury has been in negotiations to potentially box Dillian Whyte next.

McGregor and Fury appeared to be on mutually respectful terms after McGregor offered to train him in MMA. But it appears that friendship has fizzled out, and the two no longer see each other in a positive light.

