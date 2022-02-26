Archives: Conor McGregor Speaks On Preparing For Life After UFC (2020)

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 26, 2020, 6:09 PM]

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Conor McGregor has spoken out on an athlete’s life following their careers in sports.

McGregor has become the most popular figure in all of mixed martial arts. His reach has gone beyond fans of the sport and he has transitioned to the mainstream media. The “Notorious” one has taken advantage of the opportunity with his whiskey brand and his August McGregor lifestyle brand.

Conor McGregor Discusses Life After UFC

McGregor is still a viable competitor but he knows that the time on a fighter’s career doesn’t last forever. Speaking to The Mac Life, McGregor talked about the steps he’s taken to ensure he’s well off after he hangs up his gloves (h/t LowKickMMA.com).

“Athletic life is short right? As cruel as it sounds no-one really cares about the athlete post-career. I mean it’s as simple as that and that’s not just fighting it’s in any sport. So, I have studied many athletes’ careers both in combat sport and in professional sport and just analyzed it. I saw the do’s and the don’t and things that can create an afterlife in the game. For, me I’ve just gone down things I’m passionate about. I went down the fight game because I’m passionate about it – I wouldn’t have reached the levels I’ve reached in the fight game without having passion for it. And the whiskey game, the fashion game you know.”

McGregor went on to say that he’s fortunate enough to be able to explore options outside of fighting. McGregor has already made an impact with his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey brand. An ad for the whiskey was even placed on the canvas for the big heavyweight boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

But as long as McGregor is still fighting, fans will continue to speculate what’s next for him. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that the UFC is having early talks of booking McGregor to compete this summer. The candidates for his opponent are said to be Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz.