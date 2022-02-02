Costa Only Interested In Vettori Rematch, ‘I Want To End His Life’

Paulo Costa has a score to settle with Marvin Vettori.

Paulo Costa is looking for a fight, and there is only one that interests him. Costa is coming off a loss to Marvin Vettori, and that is the man who he is targeting now.

Costa desperately wants to run it back with Vettori and gain some revenge in the process. Costa is asking the big boss to allow him a rematch against the only man besides the champion Israel Adesanya to hand him a loss.

“I just said to let [UFC President] Dana White know,” Costa told Ag. Fight via MMA Fighting. “I’ll fight him now. It’s the only fight that interests me. No one else interests me. Unless it’s for the title, but I’m no fool. I’m not stupid to consider [a title fight] now. I want to fight him. He’s the only viable guy that interests me. If it’s not him, I’m not even interested in fighting. I let Dana White know that.”

There is no love lost between these two. Leading up to the fight, there was trash talk exchanged, and then Costa showed up to fight week overweight. During fight week, he asked the UFC to change the bout to light heavyweight, which was granted but not without some criticism from Vettori and his team. Now, Costa is the one calling out Vettori and threatening harm.



“I don’t respect him,” Costa said of Vettori. “I want to end his life. He’s an a-hole, a fool. He had this win over me and thinks he’s the man, but he’s an a-hole, a child. We see he’s a goof, he can’t even wear shorts the right way. There’s a photo of him with his shorts backward, and he still thinks he’s the man. But I’ll fight him again. I mean, at least I plan to…

PHOTO: MMA JUNKIE

“I’m not saying I want to fight Vettori because he took my place in the ranking,” he continued. “It’s not about that. It’s because he’s an a**hole. I have to fight him. I have to erase this loss. I want to leave him sidelined for at least a year after the beating I give him. I want to hurt him. I’m angry.”

In the aftermath of the fight at UFC Vegas 41, Costa dropped to #5 in the rankings and was briefly condemned to fight at 205 pounds going forward. As a result of his win, Vettori now sits in the #2 spot and could be next for the winner of the title fight scheduled at UFC 271.

It seems unlikely that Vettori will agree to face Costa again so quickly after everything that transpired leading up to the last bout. The only way could be if Robert Whittaker is victorious against Israel Adesanya and the UFC books an immediate rematch between the two.

Do you think Marvin Vettori should agree to face Paulo Costa again?